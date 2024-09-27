The full programme for the event at Everyman Kings Cross on 9 October has been revealed

Broadcast Tech has announced the full lineup of speakers for the forthcoming Archive & Restoration Forum, which takes place at Everyman Kings Cross on 9 October 2024.

The event centres on restoration and archive of film and TV content, and consists of five compelling speaker sessions.

Industry experts discuss the techniques, challenges, and importance of restoring and maintaining classic productions.

Through panel discussions with plenty of practical examples of high-end film and TV restoration, attendees will gain insights into the technical, ethical, and cultural dimensions of media preservation.

Topics include:

Managing and preserving historical footage: Insights from the ITN Archive

Unearthing never-before-seen footage from Reuters Screenocean’s Video Library

Sports documentaries using archive footage

Future of restoration and archiving

