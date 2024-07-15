The camera and equipment rental company is winding down its offices in LA, USA and Weiden, Germany to concentrate on its UK operations

Camera and equipement rental company CameraOne is hibernating its offices in Los Angeles, USA, and Weiden, Germany.

The company instead intends to concentrate resources and efforts on its UK operations.

CameraOne has UK offices in Surrey, Cardiff and Manchester.

Its Los Angeles and Weiden offices will be closed “until further notice,” says CameraOne.

In a statement, the company said it will “continue to monitor global markets deciding when to re-open offices or consider opening new offices in different locations”.

Matt Marner, founding partner of CameraOne, said: “We are deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication of our teams in Los Angeles and Weiden. This was not an easy decision, but we have ensured we are still able to service the global market from the UK offices.

“We believe this strategic realignment will allow us to better serve our clients and drive innovation more effectively. Our UK offices will continue to lead the way, supported by a talented team committed to excellence.”