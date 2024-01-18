It is partnering with Barking and Dagenham Council on a series of school talks, roadshows and studio tours

Crew Room Academy is partnering with Barking and Dagenham Council on a series of school talks, roadshows and studio tours.

Crew Room Academy is a training and mentoring intiative, and its partnership with the council to provide an opportunity for students to learn about the world of broadcasting

It is organising talks at schools across the borough with the aim of inspiring students about a career in the media industry. During the talks, Crew Room Academy will show videos and provide tips, advice, and share personal stories of getting a job in the industry.

The organisation takes along an outside broadcast truck where students will receive a practical introduction to broadcast production, equipment, and roles by industry professionals.

The workshop involves various elements of production, with students tasked to deliver a mock panel show at the end of the day.

Crew Room Academy is also offering studio tours to small groups of students at Television Centre on an ITV live studio set, where young people will learn about live productions, and studio shows.

The tour lasts 2-3 hours and will take place in the last two weeks in March 2024.

Crew Room Academy works with 13-21 year olds to help them build successful and long-term media careers.

Membership to Crew Room Academy is free and provides access to training videos, behind-the-scenes interviews with industry professionals, and discussion room forums.