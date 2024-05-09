Dimension has taken its total staff to over 250 with the appointment of four new senior team members.

The virtual production studio, which launched its DNEG 360 division in partnership with DNEG last month, has added Mark Bustard and Ben Lumsden as executive producers, Jo Fletcher Manawa as head of operations, and George Murphy as creative director.

Bustard joins with 20 years’ experience in the live events industry, most recently as managing director of the nvisible Agency. He has worked on the likes of Live Nation, Glastonbury Festival, and Ultra Music Festivals Worldwide. Meanwhile, Lumsden was until recently a senior business development lead at Epic Games for six-and-a-half years, and before that managed Imaginarium Studios as head of studio for three-and-a-half years. He will lead projects at Dimension’s west London studio.

Fletcher Manawa has worked in both live events and the film industry, most recently as head of VFX operations at Jellyfish Pictures and head of crew management at MPC. She has managed projects such as The Lion King, Prehistoric Planet and House of the Dragon.

Finally, Murphy has over 30 years’ experience in the industry, most recently as senior VFX supervisor at DNEG and helping in the launch of DNEG 360 from that side. He moves over to Dimension to continue his association with the division, and has also worked at the likes of Weta Digital, ILM, and EA.

Steve Jelley, co-CEO at Dimension Studio, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Ben, Jo and George to the team. They bring exceptional experience and success from the film and entertainment industry and join Dimension as we continue to grow our world-class virtual production capabilities and expand an integrated offering across film, episodic and broader narrative based entertainment experiences.

“Their arrival marks a significant milestone in the growth of Dimension and their combined blend of creativity, experience, and vision will propel us forward. We are not just growing our team; we are enhancing our contribution to an industry that continues to evolve and inspire the world. I am excited to see the new heights we will reach together.”