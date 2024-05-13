Promotional campaign allows users to see the world as it is in the film

Disney and Snapchat have partnered to create 11 augmented reality lenses to promote the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.

Three types of lenses have been used - one that transforms an area of a city, nine that can be used on iconic landmarks around the globe, and one that can be used in any setting.

The “City Scale” AR lens turns the Santa Monica Promenade, in California, USA, into the lush world featured in the film with protagonist Noa riding on horseback through the streets.

Meanwhile, the Planet Of The Apes lens features World Mesh technology that will fills users’ physical surroundings with overgrown greenery, rich foliage, and the apes featured in the film.

Similarly, nine global landmarks - TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, where the US premiere was held on 2 May; Los Angeles City Hall; The Flatiron Building in New York; Statue of Liberty in New York; Tower Bridge in London; Arc de Triomphe in Paris; The Storting building in Oslo; The Gateway of India in Mumbai; and The Taj Mahal in Agra can be seen as they would be in the film’s alternate setting.

This is the latest in Disney and Snapchat’s partnership, which has also featured at the Disney100 at Cannes, promoting Avatar: The Way of Water, and creating an AR Cinderella Castle mural.

“We’re so excited to partner with Disney and 20th Century Studios and immerse Snapchatters into the lush world of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” said Elana Sulzer, US head of entertainment at Snap. “The worldbuilding in this film is just fantastic and feels larger than life, so we wanted to emulate that with a one-of-a-kind Landmarker campaign and push the limits of what’s possible with Snapchat AR.”