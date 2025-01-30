The studios complex is located on a 21.5 acre site and provides 12 soundstages

Eastbrook Studios has opened, creating a new 21.5 acre studio complex with 12 soundstages in London.

The companies behind the studio - The MBS Group and Hackman Capital Partners - say it’s London’s largest film and TV studio campus.

The 12 soundstages range in size from 16,000 square feet to 32,000 square feet, with up to 50-foot clear heights.

There are “operable” walls between stages to enable interconnectivity, and gantries, along with specialised workshop, office and production support spaces.

Backlot areas are also available at the Studios for exterior film sets.

The studios have transformed a previously redundant East London lot. The complex is situated on the London Underground District Line, and are 15 minutes away from London City Airport.

Former Netflix executive and Eastbrook Studios managing director Brantley Bissette, says: “Our modern and technologically advanced stages have the flexibility to welcome productions of every scale and type. This new creative hub, right here in London, is among the world’s finest. We’re extremely proud to be delivering world-class infrastructure to both domestic and international productions.”