It produces 96% less CO2 and 98% less NOx in usage than an HVO-fuelled Volvo FE diesel truck

EMG / Gravity Media has added a Volvo FE Electric truck – a fully electric 19T tender vehicle – to its fleet. The company says it’s the “first electric vehicle of its kind in the UK broadcast industry to support outside broadcasts”. It will be used for London-based projects, and will “inform further electrification of the company’s fleet,” says EMG / Gravity Media.

The company’s sustainability strategy includes a commitment to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to low-carbon operations. The introduction of the Volvo FE Electric truck delivers a significant reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional diesel vehicles, producing 96% less CO2 and 98% less NOx in usage than an HVO-fuelled Volvo FE diesel truck.

With zero tailpipe emissions, it contributes to cleaner air and a reduced environmental impact.

EMG / Gravity Media says the vehicle also enhances the driving experience with smoother and quieter engines.

The outside broadcast specialist has a total fleet of 65 vehicles. To ensure the integration of the new vehicle, EMG / Gravity Media’s fleet department has undergone specific electric vehicle training provided by Volvo. This will equip them with the necessary expertise to operate and support the vehicle efficiently.

The vehicle has a fully charged range of over 200 km while carrying a 5-tonne payload. It features a Volvo FE Electric 4x2 chassis cab with a 19.5- tonne gross vehicle weight. It has a total energy capacity of 280 kWh, powered by four GEN 3 traction batteries.

EMG / Gravity Media UK CEO, Jamie Hindhaugh, said: “Our commitment to innovation drives everything we do and part of that innovation is finding sustainable practices that not only reduce our environmental impact but that can deliver better ways of working. The introduction of our first electric tender truck is a significant milestone and reflects our dedication to supporting our clients with more sustainable programme delivery.”

Rohan Mitchell, ESG Director, EMG / Gravity Media, adds: “This is another important step in our sustainability journey. By deploying this electric tender truck to support our London based facilities deliveries, we are taking a decisive step towards reducing our environmental footprint and showcasing that cutting-edge broadcast technology and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Amy Stokes, head of e Mobility at Volvo Trucks, said: “We are proud to support EMG / Gravity Media in this pioneering move towards sustainable broadcasting. The Volvo FE Electric truck has been designed to deliver both performance and sustainability, and we are looking forward to seeing it play a key role in the future of live sports and entertainment production.”

PICTURED: Jamie Hindhaugh and Rohan Mitchell in front of the Volvo FE Electric truck