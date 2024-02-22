It had earlier been announced that Shaun Gregory will be global CEO

EMG and Gravity Media have announced their leadership team, following the pair’s merger last month.

The merged business has over 100 OB trucks and flypacks; 40 studios and production facilities across Europe, the Middle East, US, and Australia; 30 offices in 12 countries; and more than 2000 employees. Broadcast Tech spoke to new global CEO Shaun Gregory and executive chairman John Newton last month about their plans going forward.

One of the first steps has been revealing the new leadership team that Newton will work with.

Former Gravity Media CFO Warwick Lynch has been appointed as chief financial officer,and will now be responsible for managing financial activities, including financial planning and reporting, as well as capital management.

Former EMG CFO Stéphane Vermersch becomes chief transformation and M&A officer, and will oversee strategic initiatives to drive operational efficiency, organisational agility, and innovation.

Sean Seamer is now chief commercial & strategy officer, having previously been president of Gravity Media US. He will lead on commercial strategy, identifying new business opportunities, and ensuring alignment between business goals and market trends.

The chief operations officer position has not yet been filled and an executive search is currently underway.

Peter Bates, Bart De Maeyer and Bruno Gallais will act as regional CEO’s, leading EMG / Gravity Media teams in key territories. Bates, who was EMG UK CEO, is interim regional CEO for the UK, USA, Australia and Middle East; De Maeyer, who was CFO at EMG Belgium, is regional CEO for Netherlands, Belgium and Germany; and Gallais, who had been CEO of EMG France, has the same role for Italy and France.

Gregory said: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of such talent and expertise, as part of our newly formed executive leadership Team. Their knowledge of business transformation, finance, and strategy aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future. This collective vision will be instrumental in steering EMG / Gravity Media through the exciting opportunities that are ahead following our merger. The appointments underscore our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients, shareholders, and employees.”

Gregory told Broadcast Tech earlier that integration between EMG and Gravity Media will take, “quite some time,” with outside consultants already brought in to help and different speeds for different parts of the businesses. Production centres such as Gravity’s White City facility are likely to be some of the more slowly integrated services.

He also mentioned that the company will avoid having one main head office, with the hope that, “every office will think it’s the head office.” Currently, Newton is based in Sydney, Australia, while Gregory is in the UK.