EMG & Gravity Media has announced a new leadership team for the US following the pair’s merger.

Josh Rosen, Nathan Spencer, Laura Diaz, and Maria Sebastian will make up the group. Rosen will be VP of production and content, having previously been director for strategic account management for Gravity Media. He will work closely with director of production and content for EMG & Gravity Media Steve Norris.

Spencer becomes VP of media services and facilities, having previously been CEO of EMG Connectivity in the US. This will see the coming together of EMG’s Connectivity business with Gravity Media’s OB business under his leadership in Nashville. He will work closely with overall director of media services and facilities Peter Newton.

Diaz has been promoted to head of finance from senior accountant, and Sebastian will oversee HR after being senior HR generalist at Gravity before the merger.

It was earlier announced that Peter Bates, former EMG UK CEO, is currently interim CEO for the US, as well as UK, Australia, and Middle East. Ted Griggs runs the office as EVP for USA.

EMG & Gravity Media named its overall leadership team in February, after the merger between the companies was announced in January. Former CEO of EMG Shaun Gregory and ex-Gravity Media CEO and founder John Newton, now global CEO and executive chairman respectively, spoke to Broadcast Tech about their plans for the new company earlier this year.

Griggs said: “Josh, Nathan, Laura, and Maria have worked diligently for EMG and Gravity Media for many years. I am pleased to announce and recognize their advancements. All four individuals are richly deserving of these promotions and more than qualified to achieve and surpass the new goals and responsibilities of their new positions.”