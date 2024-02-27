ERA has appointed Sas Huntwood as its sales and marketing director.

Huntwood will led on international sales and marketing strategy at the IT workflow company, arriving with over 20 years’ in sales and marketing at various technology companies related to other industries. She will also aim to identify new opportunities, fostering a customer-centric culture and nurturing key and sustainable partnerships.

Huntwood said: “I am excited about this opportunity to join ERA. The talent and dedication of the team, who have built this business over the past 25 years is inspiring. I am honoured to be tasked with contributing to our continued growth and innovation while building meaningful relationships with our valued clients and partners.”

Sean Baker, managing director of ERA, added: “ERA is on a growth trajectory having grown substantially to date and is poised for further expansion in the next couple of years. The board felt it was the right time to strengthen the leadership team and create a strategic role that is purely focused on the sales and marketing functions. We’re excited that Sas is joining the team and believe her expertise will greatly contribute to our continued success.”