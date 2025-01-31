Final Pixel has hired Laura Carney as senior project manager.

Carney will be tasked with enhancing the programmes on offer from the company’s training arm - the Final Pixel Academy.

She was previously a senior project manager at audiovisual and IT equipment company DBpixelhouse, and before that worked extensively in healthcare and event management - including oversing the Covid vaccination programme at Herefordshire and Worcestershire NHS.

Jodi Nelson-Tabor, head of Final Pixel Academy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Laura to Final Pixel. Her diverse experience and strategic mindset will be invaluable in driving the growth of our Academy and expanding opportunities for aspiring professionals in virtual production and real-time technologies.”

This addition comes shortly after Final Pixel promoted Yael Roth to head of business from her previous role as VP producer.