Fremantle has selected Prime Focus Technologies and AWS to move its operations into the cloud with a global content supply chain platform.

The production giant hopes the platform can unify its operations across markets, provide real-time visibility into content workflows, and enable faster time-to-market and commercialisation of assets. It will be built on AWS and use PFT’s Clear Smart MAM, which is also built on AWS and includes agentic AI that provides contextual metadata and aims to streamline workflows.

Fremantle’s announcement comes after Banijay revealed its partnership with base and AWS to similarly move its operations to the cloud earlier this year.

The project will be overseen by Thalia Crone, global head of media supply chain operations at Fremantle.

Jens Richter, CEO of commercial and international at Fremantle, said: “A robust content supply chain that will cater to the dynamic business requirements of monetizing content is paramount, and we look forward to working with PFT and AWS to see what we can achieve together. This collaboration will provide us with the agility, visibility, speed and scalability required across Commercial and International, Digital and Global channels to streamline our media supply chain and digital processes.”

Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies, said: “Our offering is designed to meet the most demanding needs of global content studios like Fremantle. We’re thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey and enable their vision of a modern, AI-powered supply chain that fuels creativity and revenue.”

Andy Stephenson, head of broadcast, media, and sport, UK, at AWS, said: “We are proud to support Fremantle on its digital transformation journey. By harnessing technologies like cloud computing and AI, Fremantle will be able to drive innovation across its business, scale quickly, easily, and securely, and extract new value from its content.”