Banijay Entertainment has has formed a “strategic alliance” with base to create a, “next-generation, cloud-first content ecosystem”.

It has also selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider, and the trio hope to improve the production giant’s “collaborative creativity, operational efficiency, and monetisation efforts” through a unified platform for its production companies. This will aim to take advantage of cloud and AI technologies.

This project will run through three steps, cloud migration, content hub creation and media workflow transformation. Banijay and AWS are currently migrating the former’s 200,000+ hours of content to the cloud, while base is designing, building and implementing a content hub and acting as the project’s architect.

When completed, the entire Banijay Group archive hopes to be indexed, secure and instantly searchable by its entire workforce worldwide - encouraging cross-territory collaboration and the development of new revenue streams. Once the platform is in place, base will continue to work with Banijay, adding new AI plug-in tools via partnerships and licenses as they are developed.

The entire project will be overseen by Banijay Entertainment’s chief digital & innovation officer, Damien Viel, who spoke at Broadcast Tech’s Cloud Innovation Forum last month about the specifics of the plan.

Cédric Brignon, chief financial & transformation officer at Banijay Entertainment, said: “An entrepreneurial, pioneering spirit has always resided at the heart of Banijay. In strategically investing in this project with base and AWS, we illustrate our continued commitment to early adoption. Marking the next step in our ambitious digital transformation journey, we are uniting our labels with one cutting-edge content solution to spearhead creative collaboration globally. In building this unique and protected offering, with the best providers in the market, we swiftly enhance our production and distribution prowess, bolstering our competitive market advantage and position as a world-leading content powerhouse.”

Ben Foakes, founder & CEO of base, said: “This is a perfect project for base, leveraging our decade of deep expertise transforming media companies’ operations in the cloud, bolstered by our partnership with AWS. Banijay Entertainment’s digital-first vision for next generation media content creation, collaboration and monetisation at scale perfectly aligns with our mission. We are delighted to be the group’s chosen global technology partner and look forward to going on the journey with them, as an integral consultancy and managed cloud services provider.”

Joe Carroll, UK head of telco, media, entertainment, games and sports at AWS, commented: “We look forward to working with both parties to streamline content management and accelerate global distribution through a centralised digital hub. By archiving content into the cloud, Banijay Entertainment is able to access and utilise its catalogue more effectively, capitalising on new distribution channels to reach a diverse, global audience.”