By Jake Bickerton2024-12-02T12:18:00+00:00
The Awards gala dinner was held at The Brewery, London, on 28 November
2024-12-02T11:52:00Z
By Ulf Synnerholm
B-Reel Films’ Ulf Synnerholm on securing Netflix, TV4 & SVT commissions
2024-11-28T13:23:00Z
Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant on creating Sky’s biggest ever original drama in The Day Of The Jackal, and their plans for global glory
2024-11-28T11:51:00Z
Yes Studios managing director Sharon Levi on the potential of scripted formats and how her company has become so prolific
2024-12-02T12:28:00Z
By Max Miller
Initiative will allow productions to use mains power at number of popular filming locations
2024-12-02T12:09:00Z
By Max Miller
She has been with the company for eight-and-a-half years, most recently as chief revenue officer
2024-11-27T10:45:00Z
Danny Owens, client services coordinator at dock10, takes a look at one of the most well known terms in the industry
