Hotcam has added a repairs and servicing department, led by head of engineering Hugo Santos.

Santos, who previously spent over eight years at Procam Take 2 during over 15 years in the industry, is a mechanical engineer who joined the company last year. He specialises in grip, but is also an expert in camera, lighting and systems equipment.

As well as running the new department, Santos is a part of the senior management team and trains young staff.

Santos said: “At Hotcam, we strive to diagnose and repair any issues immediately upon equipment reaching our department. I am constantly assessing kit for damage, maintenance needs and upgrades, so all of our rental inventory is in pristine condition, ready for rentals as needed. Our new industry-facing Repairs and Servicing Department extends this in-house expertise to the production, rental and sales communities.”

Hotcam co-managing director Henry Coulam added: “Hugo is an enormously experienced engineer and is vital to maintaining Hotcam’s stock of 14,000 line items. He brings a level of service that is way beyond what most equipment rental companies can offer their clients, which is why we’ve taken the steps to open it up to the industry.”

Fellow co-managing director Peter Green said: “Hugo is super passionate and his expertise is unrivalled. The passion, focus, dedication and care are priceless, especially when it comes to his approach to training. We are very lucky to have Hugo as part of the Hotcam team.”