During NAB 2025, Broadcast Tech asked a range of companies for their response to Trump’s proposed tariffs.

The questions were asked a few days before Trump put a 90-day pause on most tariffs, after a period of serious instability on the global markets.

Currently tariffs are due to be applied once the 90 day pause is over, ranging from a baseline tariff of 10% to much higher figures for China and other “worst offender” countries.

Many countries are now in negotiations with America to try to reduce the tariffs they will have to pay, before they come into effect.

Assuming tariffs are eventually applied, this is how several of the industry’s biggest tech companies plan to respond.

Blackmagic

The company has already raised its prices in the US, but not elsewhere, so it’s actually cheaper to buy Blackmagic products outside the US now. It’s also scrapping a planned factory in the US.

AJA

AJA has already invested in materials so have a robust stock, so the company says there’s no pressure for it to instantly have to respond to the tariffs.

Moments Lab

There are currently no tariffs on cloud solutions, so the company says it is ok. It also says it is ‘safe’ as it has a North American HQ so is based in the USA.

Avid

Avid says that it won’t pass any increased costs caused by tariffs onto its customers.

MediaKind

MediaKind is another company to say it’s well positioned to handle tariffs as it’s transitioned from hardware to software. It also says it has a “legal entity in half the countries in the world”, so it has the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances.

EVS

EVS has ramped up plans for its presence in the US – it was already in the process of establishing an office that was going to be for support and training. Now, it’s going to expand the functionality of its US office to enable it to assemble different components in the US, to limit the impact of tariffs imposed on countries in the EU.