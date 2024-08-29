It turns an iPhone into a high‑end 10‑bit HDR recorder, monitor and streamer for professional video cameras

Atomos is showcasing its innovative Ninja Phone at IBC 2024, alongside other significant new releases from the company.

The Ninja Phone (pictured above) turns an iPhone into a high‑end 10‑bit HDR recorder, monitor and streamer for professional video cameras, or other HDMI‑equipped sources.

The HDMI to USB-C video converter and co-processor takes the HDMI video signal and converts it in real-time into 10-bit Apple ProRes, which is then passed over USB-C to compatible iPhones and iPads.

The ProRes-encoded video can be stored on the iPhone or simultaneously transcoded to 10-bit H.265 for live streaming via the iPhone’s built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Ninja Phone simply clips on to the back of an iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and the camera is connected by HDMI to one of the best monitors on the planet.

Apple’s OLED HDR display boasts a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, supports 2100 HLG HDR, and can display 11 stops of dynamic range with a peak brightness of 1600 nits, perfect for outdoor viewing.

The combination of Ninja Phone, iPhone and professional camera and lens is ideal for filmmakers, social media content creators, and a wide range of other applications, for example gaming, where you need to record or stream a video source without a computer.

The Ninja Phone app, downloadable from the App Store, comes with a comprehensive set of monitoring tools for greater control over image, exposure, and composition, including frame guides, waveform, zebra, and false color. For social media creators who need to shoot in 9:16 portrait mode, the app automatically adjusts to horizontal or vertical video modes.

Powered by a standard NP series battery, battery eliminator, or USB-C 5V/3A input, Ninja Phone also charges the iPhone while in use. The device incorporates a new, Atomos-designed, ruggedized locking ecosystem to maintain a secure grip on connected HDMI and USB-C cables, although it is fully compatible with standard, non-locking cables.

Atomos is exhibiting on stand 11.D25