The company is launching its new bidirectional radio camera system at the show

Videosys is launching its new bidirectional radio camera system in time for IBC 2024. It enables simplified wireless workflows for forward and return video, bridging the gap between the existing wireless cameras.

Videosys’ new system uses IP technology to offer an all-in-one, plug & play wireless solution.

The company’s new Connected Live product series provides HD HDR (4K upgradable), bidirectional, ultra-low delay video and a transparent IP data trunk.

The high bandwidth RF link can be operated on either licence-free or licenced frequencies and multiple receive nodes can be used to create several zones for wireless cameras.

The clip-on camera back offers a built in POE output port providing 15W of power that can be used for talkback systems.

Multiple applications would benefit from the system’s capabilities. These include: TV Studios: Multizone allows for multiple studio coverage, and the return video channel can feed teleprompters wirelessly.

Live events: Steadycam operators can make use of talkback and return video through a single wireless link.

Corporate events: The system can be easily scaled to cover multiple cameras at an affordable price point.

Religion: The setup is quick and easy, making the rigging process of multiple cameras effortless.

