CallMe from Vortex provides cost-effective connectivity solutions for journalists, reporters and guest contributors, without the need for dedicated hardware or download special software, providing affordable reliable 22kHz audio connections.

SIP Dual Streaming, compatible with other manufacturers’ codecs that support it, ensures robust reliable remote connections whenever there are issues with the internet connection. This is now included in all CallMe hardware products, including the CallMe-T low-cost hardware codec, the CallMe-G IP upgrade for GSGC-5 ISDN Mixers and of the CallMe-RC RØDECaster add-on.

CallMe RC provides remote connectivity as a simple add-on for the popular RØDECaster Pro II and Duo Audio Mixers, providing fully-integrated IP audio connectivity without the need for any modification or external interface.

The enhancement provides a cost-effective one-box solution for outside broadcast, podcasting and web streaming with cabled, WiFi and mobile internet connectivity.

It has the same straightforward operation as the CallMe-T hardware codec, providing 20kHz low-delay Opus Audio, compatible with most manufacturers’ codecs that support the same standards. Cost-effective off-the-shelf battery packs are available to provide seven hour standalone operation.

The new CMH CallMe Hub provides remote monitoring and control, letting users browse to a control screen showing status as well as providing remote control for all CallMe broadcast solutions.

CallMe also offers software and cloud codec solutions from the CallMe-TX multi-codec Windows software version of CallMe-T, with support for hardware and virtual soundcards making it well-suited for studio ingest for programme audio, talkback and VoIP.

For guest contributors, CallMe-diRECT does away with special hardware altogether and is a browser-to-browser solution used for live broadcast and pre-records, making it ideal also for podcasting.

