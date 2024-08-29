Over the past year, the company has significantly enhanced its broadcast graphics product range through innovative use of AI

At IBC, RT Software is previewing its end-to-end graphics editing and playout products, running entirely in AWS.

The company says, if you’re considering migrating broadcast graphics to the cloud, you should visit them at IBC for a chat.

RT Software recently launched version 8.0 of its Tactic Pro software, which includes AI feature, Team ID. This automatically identifies players, determines their team and can instantly add the correct formation graphics.

The company says it’s constantly assessing the potential to expand its graphics AI expertise across the wider product range.

Mike Fredriksen, commercial director, RT Software, explains: “Our relationship with a major sports brand exemplifies this. Initially, we provided live augmented reality graphics for their catamaran racing out at sea. We followed this to include a full range of on-screen scoreboards and countdowns for their global races which are fed by their own data systems. Now, our AI player tracking technology identifies individuals on board during live races, helping viewers understand team roles during intense moments.”

“Over the past year, RT Software has significantly enhanced its broadcast graphics product range,” he adds. “In particular, our expertise in AI is delivering major benefits for users of our Tactic Pro sports telestration system.”

Customer feedback has praised how easy Tactic is to use and the much improved accuracy of the graphics compared to similar systems.

These benefits are largely attributed to the investments in AI. “This R&D effort was specifically aimed at making our customers’ analysis sequences more compelling for home audiences,” says Fredriksen. “By letting AI handle complex tasks like pitch calibration and player tracking, our users achieve faster and more accurate results, allowing them to focus on creating more insightful sequences that tell a more engaging story.”