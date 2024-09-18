Blackmagic has made its Ursa Cine 17K 65 camera available from $29,995 (£22,665).

Previewed at IBC 2024, the camera includes a new large format 65mm format RGBW 17520 x 8040 sensor with larger photo-sites for 16 stops of dynamic range, interchangeable PL, LPL and Hasselblad lens mounts, and industry standard Lemo and Fischer connections.

It also has 8TB of high performance storage built in and high speed networking for media upload and syncing to Blackmagic Cloud. It is available from resellers globally now, with the Ursa Cine 17K 65 + EVF also available to order soon from $31,495 (£23,798).

Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K Features - Cinematic ultra large format 2.2:1 aspect sensor with 16 stops of dynamic range.

- Lightweight, robust camera body with industry standard connections.

- Blackmagic RAW for real time 17K editing.

- Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

- High performance OLPF for reduced moire and aliasing.

- High performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording included.

- Recording media compatible with the Blackmagic Media Dock.

- High speed wifi, 10G Ethernet or mobile data for network connections.

- Built-in RTMP and SRT live streaming.

- Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

- Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

“In building both URSA Cine models, we wanted to build our dream high end cameras that had everything we had ever wanted,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 is the realization of that dream with a massive 65mm image sensor, a body with industry standard features and connections, and seamless integration into high end workflows. There’s been no expense spared in designing this camera and we think it will truly revolutionize all stages of production from capture to post.”