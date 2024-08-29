The event will become the official launch event of the HOME mc² DSP app

At IBC 2024, Lawo will present its comprehensive range of audio, video, control, and monitoring products, each with a slew of innovations and enhancements.

IBC will become the official launch event of the HOME mc² DSP app, Lawo’s server-based audio engine, built on cloud-native technology using micro-services and containers.

It combines the flexibility of the HOME Apps platform in terms of connectivity and scalability with Lawo’s audio processing quality and ultra-low latency. It can be used together with mc² mixing consoles or as headless mixing system providing server-based audio processing in situations where no A__UHD Core is available or where remaining within the HOME Apps realm is more practical.

Lawo’s .edge Hyper-Density SDI/IP Conversion and Routing Platform (pictured above) offers increased processing functionality for SDI Gateway and IP to IP workflows, providing more on the same footprint with additional options for audio and video processing increasing the power.

Targeting IP and supporting the transition from SDI to IP in 1080i/1080p and UHD workflows and in harmony with Home Apps for an overall infrastructure. These extended capabilities are seamlessly integrated with Home and VSM and are available within the Lawo concept of perpetual or Flex licensing.

Lawo VSC is a virtual audio device specifically designed for macOS 14 and later on Apple desktops and laptops, sending local computer audio sources as RAVENNA/AES67 streams for network sharing, and receiving audio streams from the network.

The full version facilitates up to 128 audio devices per instance and up to 128 uncompressed, bi-directional audio channels per virtual audio device in multicast or unicast mode, with sampling rates up to 96kHz, supporting open Audio-over-IP standards. The free Lawo VSC version supports one virtual audio device with up to 2-channel senders and receivers on a single network interface.

