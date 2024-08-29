Its Gallium, StreamMaster and PRISMON products have all been enhanced using the latest software architectures and techniques

Rohde & Schwarz will highlight its updated range of infrastructure products at IBC 2024, using the latest software architectures and techniques.

The Gallium and StreamMaster automated playout environment can now run under the latest versions of either Windows or Linux.

It makes it possible for broadcasters and service providers to build playout automation and delivery systems from a single channel to hundreds on premises, as a multi-site operation or hybrid cloud, controlled securely from any location via a web browser.

Gallium can keep track of the legal limits on advertising minutes, providing graphical, detailed indications of the status, helping users ensure compliance with regulators.

The Gallium software also enables practical operational workflows, supporting the Telestream DIVA API, to seamlessly manage very large libraries.

Gallium and StreamMaster also support direct control of the Nevion VideoIPath media orchestration layer.

Meanwhile, the adoption of PCI 4.0 gives R&S’s PRISMON software a greater price/performance ratio on off-the-shelf hardware.

Thorsten Sauer, vice president, Rohde & Schwarz Media, added: “Leading broadcasters in Europe and around the world tell us their critical issues are operational efficiencies, interoperability and security. Those issues have to be addressed whilst also delivering against the business needs for revenue optimisation, compliance and viewer experience.

“That is why we continue to innovate, to bring the right functionality into systems running efficiently on standard hardware. It’s no longer practical or sensible to think of playout automation or multiviewers as standalone pieces of equipment. The benefits of the software-defined broadcast environment come when everything works together, like PRISMON monitoring the health of SCTE-35 cue tones and reporting ad insertions to Gallium which is working to maximise the use of the inventory.

“Our goal at IBC this year is to show how we can deliver highly performant, reliable and secure solutions that meet the real operational needs of today’s broadcasters.”

Rohde & Schwarz Media is on stand 7.B21.