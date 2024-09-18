The initiative uses a robust, invisible watermaking system to check the authenticity of images and video clips

French research and development company b<>com has unveiled a digital watermarking system called *Tag* that adds a unique, indelible, and invisible digital mark to video content or images.

It helps eliminate deepfakes, ensuring content is the original and hasn’t been tamperred with.

B<>com’s digital watermarking guarantees image integrity, says its cybersecurity expert Gaëtan Le Guelvouit. He explains: “Our digital video watermarking solution verifies that all the images in a video are present and intact and that no faces or elements have been replaced or erased. It can be used anywhere in the content production chain, from camera capture to broadcast. That’s why it’s just as well suited to camera manufacturers, who can include it directly in their devices, as well as to editing software publishers, transcoder manufacturers, or SaaS solutions”.

*Tag* doesn’t require any metadata and can be integrated throughout the production workflow, from production to distribution.

The result of the watermarking is robust against video manipulation including compression, downscaling, camcording.

It’s already been adopted by Viaccess-Orca to combat piracy of live and VOD content.