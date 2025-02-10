Canon showcased its new multi-camera orchestration system at ISE 2025.

The software allows a single operator to control multiple PTZ cameras, alongside one manually operated camera they are using. Multi-camera orchestration gives roles to each camera, meaning that as the operator focuses on a speaker or wide shot, the PTZs will automatically track and show other participants.

An camera above the set up identifies where each speaker is, with this information allowing the other cameras to stay in focus and zoom in or out. The system can also identify whether the subjects are sitting or standing, and adjust accordingly. At ISE, it was being used with three PTZs alongside the main camera.

Designed for use in panel discussions, podcasts, and more, multi-camera orchestration is compatible with all Canon PTZs. Canon plans to make it available later this year.