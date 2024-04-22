Jigsaw24 Media has been named as the exclusive UK partner and a global partner for Filmight’s Nara.

The media access tool was launched at NAB this month, and allows users to natively decode and play back a wide selection of media without the need to transcode to proxy files, and includes a streaming engine and advanced indexing system. It sees Filmlight expand beyond Baselight, the colour rading software it is best known for.

Key features of Nara include: a web UI, mirroring the facility’s security protocols; colour accurate streaming; a back-end index; and codec support (including RAW camera formats, intermediate formats like EXR, as well as IMF, DCP and other complex deliverables). For indexing, users can search via timecode, lens, codec, colour space, encoding, resolution, and more, as well as view, copy and share metadata information with other team members.

“We’re proud to have been selected to introduce Nara to the UK market and are looking forward to working with the FilmLight team,” said Jigsaw24 Media’s managing director, Jason Cowan. “Nara is a fantastic product that benefits from Baselight’s credentials while being completely software agnostic - so it can be integrated into any facility’s workflow regardless of the other tools in their tech stack and immediately start delivering efficiencies.”

“For 23 years FilmLight has operated as a sole distributor, forging direct relationships with our customers, so we were extremely selective when appointing Jigsaw24 Media as our first global partner,” said Sam Lempp, Nara’s head of business development. “Nara is not a stand-alone product and the local M&E industry trusts Jigsaw24 Media to put together and support multi-product solutions that solve workflow challenges, so they’re perfectly positioned to take Nara to market in the UK.”