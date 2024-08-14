Unveiling comes ahead of entry deadline on 20 September
The judges for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 have been revealed.
The group have roles across production, broadcast, content creation, tech innovation and more, and the full list can be seen at the bottom of this article.
This comes ahead of the entry deadline on 20 September, after which shortlists for each category will drawn up. Each judge will be assigned select category shortlists to examine, before then coming together with the judges of the same categories to discuss who should be the winner.
The chosen winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at The Brewery, London, on 28 November, in front of an audience of their peers. The Awards are sponsored by East On, Eizo, ERA, HHB, Jigsaw 24, Netflix and Sandisk.
This is the sixth year of the industry-leading awards, which celebrate the role of technology in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year. In a constantly evolving sector, new categories announced for 2024 include Best AI Innovation, Best Sustainability Project, Best Industry Skills Initiative, Best Tech Innovation in Live Production, and Young Talent of the Year (Live Production). Overall, the awards cover technology used in production, post-production and broadcast.
The awards qualifying period is 15 September 2023 until 20 September 2024, and you can find out more about the categories and entry requirements here.
Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 judges
Amelia Price, Co-Director/Sustainability Consultant, Sustainable Film
Amy Delooze, Locations Manager (Unscripted, UK), Picture Shop
Andy Beale, Consultant, SMS.tv
Ben Baldwin, Founder/Video Producer, Chuffed Productions
Ben Nemes, Founder, SpaceCrate
Bob Clarke, Founder & CEO, Mama Youth Project
Brett Danton, Director/DP, Freelance
Camilla Powell, Head of Product, Disguise
Charlotte Winter, Head of Live Technology, IMG
Charlotte Layton, Co-founder & CCO, Racoon
Clive Santamaria, Chief Architect, ITV
Dan Cherowbrier, Consultant, Formula E
David Snowdon, Creative Producer, Ignite
Donna Mulvey-Jones, Freelance
Dr Emma Young, R&D Development Producer, BBC
Ed Bengoa, Director of Post Production, ITN
George Cook, Head of Engineering, Electric Theatre Collective London
Glenn Matchett, Managing Director, Grammatik Agency
Hope Primus, VOD Schedule Executive, ITV
Ian Wagdin, Senior Technology Transformation Manager, BBC R&D
Ioana Barbu, Senior Post-Production Engineer/Vision Mixer, Global
John Stemp, Senior TV Studios Technical Manager, Pinewood Studios Group
John Murphy, Creative Director, Motion, BBC SportKerry Shreeve, Director of Strategic Operation, Liberty Global
Lucy Lavery, Executive Podcast Producer, Talksport
Lucy Mitchell, Dialogue Editor, LJ Studios
Michael Crusz, Technical Workflow Director (Scripted), Picture Shop
Morwen Williams, Director Media Operations, BBC
Natascha Cadle, Creative Director & Co-Founder, ENVY
Purminder Gandhu, Technology Transfer & Partnerships Manager, BBC R&D
Rachel Lyon, Production Executive & Sustainability Lead, UKTV
Richard Landy, Managing Director, Broadley Productions
Richard Wormwell, Head of Innovation, dock10
Robbie Spargo, Managing Director, Little Dot Sport
Roy Heath-Callow, Freelance Technical Consultant
Sadie Groom, CEO, Bubble Agency
Sarah Cox, Managing Director, Neutral Human
Sue Farrell, Broadcast Engineering Manager, Channel 4
Taig McNab, Group Head of Technology, All3Media
Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor, Handsome Sound
Warren Jones, Chief Technology Officer, SailGP
No comments yet