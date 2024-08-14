The judges for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 have been revealed.

The group have roles across production, broadcast, content creation, tech innovation and more, and the full list can be seen at the bottom of this article.

This comes ahead of the entry deadline on 20 September, after which shortlists for each category will drawn up. Each judge will be assigned select category shortlists to examine, before then coming together with the judges of the same categories to discuss who should be the winner.

The chosen winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at The Brewery, London, on 28 November, in front of an audience of their peers. The Awards are sponsored by East On, Eizo, ERA, HHB, Jigsaw 24, Netflix and Sandisk.

This is the sixth year of the industry-leading awards, which celebrate the role of technology in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year. In a constantly evolving sector, new categories announced for 2024 include Best AI Innovation, Best Sustainability Project, Best Industry Skills Initiative, Best Tech Innovation in Live Production, and Young Talent of the Year (Live Production). Overall, the awards cover technology used in production, post-production and broadcast.

The awards qualifying period is 15 September 2023 until 20 September 2024, and you can find out more about the categories and entry requirements here.