Unveiling comes ahead of entry deadline on 20 September

Broadcast Tech Awards Judges

The judges for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 have been revealed.

The group have roles across production, broadcast, content creation, tech innovation and more, and the full list can be seen at the bottom of this article.

This comes ahead of the entry deadline on 20 September, after which shortlists for each category will drawn up. Each judge will be assigned select category shortlists to examine, before then coming together with the judges of the same categories to discuss who should be the winner.

The chosen winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at The Brewery, London, on 28 November, in front of an audience of their peers. The Awards are sponsored by East On, Eizo, ERA, HHB, Jigsaw 24, Netflix and Sandisk.

This is the sixth year of the industry-leading awards, which celebrate the role of technology in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year. In a constantly evolving sector, new categories announced for 2024 include Best AI Innovation, Best Sustainability Project, Best Industry Skills Initiative, Best Tech Innovation in Live Production, and Young Talent of the Year (Live Production). Overall, the awards cover technology used in production, post-production and broadcast.

The awards qualifying period is 15 September 2023 until 20 September 2024, and you can find out more about the categories and entry requirements here.

Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 judges

Amelia Price, Co-Director/Sustainability Consultant, Sustainable Film

Amy Delooze, Locations Manager (Unscripted, UK), Picture Shop

Andy Beale, Consultant, SMS.tv

Ben Baldwin, Founder/Video Producer, Chuffed Productions

Ben Nemes, Founder, SpaceCrate

Bob Clarke, Founder & CEO, Mama Youth Project

Brett Danton, Director/DP, Freelance

Camilla Powell, Head of Product, Disguise

Charlotte Winter, Head of Live Technology, IMG

Charlotte Layton, Co-founder & CCO, Racoon

Clive Santamaria, Chief Architect, ITV

Dan Cherowbrier, Consultant, Formula E

David Snowdon, Creative Producer, Ignite

Donna Mulvey-Jones, Freelance

Dr Emma Young, R&D Development Producer, BBC

Ed Bengoa, Director of Post Production, ITN

George Cook, Head of Engineering, Electric Theatre Collective London

Glenn Matchett, Managing Director, Grammatik Agency

Hope Primus, VOD Schedule Executive, ITV

Ian Wagdin, Senior Technology Transformation Manager, BBC R&D

Ioana Barbu, Senior Post-Production Engineer/Vision Mixer, Global

John Stemp, Senior TV Studios Technical Manager, Pinewood Studios Group

John Murphy, Creative Director, Motion, BBC SportKerry Shreeve, Director of Strategic Operation, Liberty Global

Lucy Lavery, Executive Podcast Producer, Talksport

Lucy Mitchell, Dialogue Editor, LJ Studios

Michael Crusz, Technical Workflow Director (Scripted), Picture Shop

Morwen Williams, Director Media Operations, BBC

Natascha Cadle, Creative Director & Co-Founder, ENVY

Purminder Gandhu, Technology Transfer & Partnerships Manager, BBC R&D

Rachel Lyon, Production Executive & Sustainability Lead, UKTV

Richard Landy, Managing Director, Broadley Productions

Richard Wormwell, Head of Innovation, dock10

Robbie Spargo, Managing Director, Little Dot Sport

Roy Heath-Callow, Freelance Technical Consultant

Sadie Groom, CEO, Bubble Agency

Sarah Cox, Managing Director, Neutral Human

Sue Farrell, Broadcast Engineering Manager, Channel 4

Taig McNab, Group Head of Technology, All3Media

Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor, Handsome Sound

Warren Jones, Chief Technology Officer, SailGP

