LucidLink has released a major update of its product, adding several new features.

This includes updated platforms for web and desktop, built on new architecture, with the plan to release iOS and Android apps in early 2025. In addition, a user with a single account can now can join multiple filespaces.

Other improvements include streamlined installation for macOS installation, simplified onboarding through a single link, and the ability to choose between LucidLink’s own bundled, egress-free storage options powered by AWS or their own cloud storage provider.

As well as the mobile apps, further updates for early 2025 will allows users to share content with external collaborators without needing the desktop application, and drag and drop files directly from their browser for upload. There will also be multi-factor authentication and SAML-based SSO for security, and guest links so that teams can collaborate without full accounts.

Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink, said: “The new LucidLink is both an evolution of everything we’ve built so far and a revolution in how teams collaborate globally. For the first time, teams can collaborate instantly on projects of any size from desktop, browser or mobile, all while ensuring their data is secure.”

He added: “This milestone release marks a new chapter in our mission to make data instantly and securely accessible from anywhere and from any touchpoint. As we introduce more new features in the coming months, our focus remains on empowering teams to collaborate seamlessly, wherever they are.”