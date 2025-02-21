Marquis Broadcast has appointed Jason Cowan as its managing director.

Paul Glasgow, who had held the role since 2018, stays with the company as sales and marketing director.

Cowan joins the integrator from Jigsaw24 Media, where he had also been managing director since December 2023 and before that was media business director from 2021, before Jigsaw24 span off its media division as a separate entity. Before Jigsaw24, Cowan spent over four-and-a-half years in business development at Avid, and he has been in the media industry for over 30 years.

At Marquis, which is owned by parent company Dan Technologies, he will oversee will oversee all operations, while Glasgow will now work with key customers, focusing on areas such as technology transformation, live camera acquisition, ransomware protection and backup solutions to help businesses streamline and automate operations.

Cowan said: “Marquis is at an exciting juncture and the team at Dan Technologies is fully committed to helping us expand our capabilities and enhance our excellent customer service. Marquis can be extremely agile with what it’s able to achieve and already has a great reputation in the industry for solving workflow problems quickly and efficiently. I’m excited to build on this strong foundation; this will be a fantastic opportunity for us to grow, innovate and create tangible customer value.”

Glasgow added: “We have a great working relationship with our customers and technology partners and I’m looking forward to developing those relationships and expanding our operations in both existing and new business areas.”

Executive vice president & group COO of Dan Technologies Christoffer Kay commented: “The industry is going through significant – and often disruptive – change. Agile software companies like Marquis that focus on customer workflow efficiencies are what our Group’s customers are expressing a deep interest in. So, it was the perfect time for us to strengthen the talented Marquis team, building on our strategy to help meet our customers’ challenges.”