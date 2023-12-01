Jigsaw24 Media has shifted its executive team around for 2024, with David Skeggs and Jason Cowan changing roles.

Cowan becomes managing director after originally joining the company as media business director in September 2021. Jigsaw has since launched its media division as a separate entity, and Cowan will continue to be at the helm in his new role. His and other changes to the executive team aim to enable the media division’s expansion into other markets including education and corporate communications.

Cowan said: “With this executive team in place, Jigsaw24 Media is perfectly positioned to support our customers in media and entertainment and accelerate our growth in new markets in 2024. While we each have our own area of expertise, we’re a multi-faceted team and all have a combination of technical, commercial and strategic skills which makes our exec team more than the sum of its parts.”

Meanwhile, Skeggs, who has been strategy director since the media division was launched in 2022, becomes technical and operations director. In his new role he will focus on ‘the mechanics’ of the media division, taking end-to-end responsibility for the innovation, presales, solution design, professional services and support departments which retain their original management structures. Skeggs has been part of the company since 2017, when he joined as part of Jigsaw’s acquisition of root6 - where he had been a presales technical consultant.

Skeggs said: “I’m excited to be returning to my roots in media and to the customer, partner and vendor community that I’ve built strong relationships with over the last twenty years. I’m also looking forward to applying my experience with the core business to the media division as creative and IT technologies continue to converge.”

In addition, Jigsaw24 Media is aiming to grow its sales team for the new year, with sales director Tim Bridger saying, “We’re excited to see what develops over the next twelve months and anticipate both major disruption and growth in the media technology marketplace. In addition to retaining our full sales team of M&E specialists, we’re responding to these changes by growing our sales team to explore opportunities in other markets.”