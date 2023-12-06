Gravity Media has appointed Becky Martin as general manager, and Lou Channing as head of business development, for its Gravity House post facility.

The Soho-based facility houses 40 spaces for offline editing, VFX, production offices, meetings, and screenings.

Channing joins Gravity after almost 25 years with The Farm, now known as Picture Shop. She began as a runner before moving through roles as assistant editor, post producer, head of production, and finally head of creative talent. At Gravity, Channing will to spearhead post-production opportunities and technology solutions for film and drama clients.

Martin originally joined Gravity in June 2022, and has since been working across its post-production and facilities services. Before this, she worked as a facilities manager in the city, catering to an clientele that included luxury brands such as Patek Philippe and Chanel. Before this, she was with the New South Wales Treasury in Australia.

Martin will lead on room scheduling, client interactions, and showing equipment rental, remote edit solutions, and facility rental services to feature film, TV, and drama clients.

Steve Norris, executive director of production & content at Gravity, said: “We are delighted Lou has joined us and Becky has been promoted to her new role of General Manager at Gravity House. They both bring a great breadth of experience in their roles and will lead with direction and purpose whilst being a great asset not only to Gravity House but Gravity Media as a whole.”

Channing added: “I am thrilled to be appointed Head of Business Development of this fantastic facility. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here at Gravity House and bringing my expertise to this role. It truly is an exciting new period at Gravity House.”

Martin said: “I am delighted to be appointed as General Manager of Gravity House. Working closely with Lou and the talented team here, we look forward to leading and leveraging our collective skills to elevate our post-production capabilities and deliver outstanding results for our clients at Gravity House.”