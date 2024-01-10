The Media Production & Technology Show has opened registration for its 2024 event.

The show, which attracted over 10,000 visitors for the first time last year, will take place 15-16 May in the Grand Hall at Olympia London. You can register here.

In addition to record breaking attendance, 2023 included over 300 exhibitors, 100 live sessions, and more than 47 countries represented in visitors. The likes of Blackmagic Design, Elements, ITV Content Services, HHB, HP, Mo-Sys, Newsbridge and Videndum are among the exhibitors returning for 2024, and Absen, Cinedeck, Nikon and Shure are just some of those exhibiting for the first time.

There will be 250+ hours of exclusive and free-to-attend sessions across seven theatres including Keynote, Production, Broadcast Technology, Post Production, Virtual Production, Audio and new for 2024, the AI Forum. Once again in partnership with BAFTA Albert, a special theatre on sustainability will also be returning. Full details of the content on offer will be revealed in March.

The AI Forum will be a two-day event taking place in parallel to MPTS within the Grand Hall, giving up-to-the-second insights into how AI is impacting the creative sector.

2024 also sees the addition of the Media Technology Conference, which is being co-produced with SMPTE. The invite-only forum will take place alongside the MPTS exhibition and feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and networking designed to cultivate conversation and cross industry cooperation among media and entertainment’s senior technology leaders and decision makers.

Charlotte Wheeler, event director for MPTS, said: “After six incredible years of MPTS there can be no doubt that this is the destination for the UK’s creatives and technologists to unite and share in the future of the media and entertainment industry. We are thrilled to bring back MPTS in 2024 which will set the stage for a wealth of innovation and creativity after the disruption of the past few months.”

She added: “MPTS 2024 is expected to be the biggest ever after a record breaking 2023. It is the opportunity for the broadcast media, production and technology industry to gather to tackle the industry’s most relevant issues. We look forward to seeing you there!”

April Sotomayor, head of industry sustainability at BAFTA Albert, added: “We’re delighted to be part of MPTS again this year to build on the success of the sustainability conference in 2023. This year we aim to empower attendees with the key skills to help transform our industry towards net zero.”