The UK’s premier event for the broadcast media, production and technology industry returns to Olympia London from 14-15 May

The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) has opened registrations for MPTS 2025, which returns to Olympia London from 14-15 May.

The event is the biggest one to date, taking place across two levels within the Grand Hall.

It includes several new areas, including an AI Media Zone; the Broadcast Sport Zone; and additional space to network with colleagues and peers.

The conference also includes an extensive seminar programme supported by SMPTE, BAFTA albert and the cream of creative talent.

Following a record-breaking year in 2024, MPTS 2025 is set to host 300 exhibitors and sponsors, 100 live sessions and 12,000 attendees from 52 different countries.

The focus of the show is to shine the spotlight on tech trends and showcase product innovations across production, audio, post, sports broadcasting and virtual filmmaking.

Registration is now open at https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/registration

Visitors will find an expanded gallery level with additional networking areas and more space for The Media Technology Conference, which returns for the second year running, in partnership with SMPTE.

Debuting for 2025 is a Broadcast Sport Zone featuring exhibitors and networking dedicated to live sports and sports content.

There will also be sessions focused on sports content production running throughout the seminar programme.

Also new at this year is an AI Media Zone featuring a dedicated theatre, exhibition area with stands and demo pods and a sponsor lounge for networking, ensuring attendees have the insights and contacts they need to stay ahead of this rapidly evolving technology.

New exhibitors for 2025 include Dizplai, Lenovo, RED, Telos Alliance and Yamaha. Those making a return to the show floor include Blackmagic Design, Editshare, HP, Iron Mountain Media & Archive Services, LucidLink, Nikon, Scan, Shure and Videndum.

Alongside the exhibition, MPTS 2025 includes more than 100 hours of exclusive and free-to-attend sessions across eight themed theatres including Keynote, Production, Broadcast Technology, Post Production, Virtual Production, Audio, AI and the Media Technology Conference.

There’s also the Media Technology Conference, in partnership with SMPTE, which is open to all attendees to cultivate conversation and cross industry cooperation among M&E’s technology community.

BAFTA albert also returns to the show to highlight the vital importance of sustainability including dedicated sessions throughout the programme.

Charlotte Wheeler, Director, MPTS, said: “We can’t wait to bring the industry the event this year, which with the many new features we’re bringing to the show floor will be bigger and better than ever. MPTS is the authoritative destination for creatives and technologists to unite and share in the future of the UK’s media and entertainment industry, accessible to all as registration and our leading content programme remain free.

“Not only can we deliver more vital content that digs under the headlines this year but we have more space for meetings, discussions and chance creative connections which, for all the AI in the world, is what the industry thrives on.”

Peter Alderson, B2B Manager, Nikon, said: “Nikon is excited to announce our participation in MPTS 2025. This marks our second appearance at this premier industry event, where we will showcase our latest product innovations and connect with creative professionals from around the UK and Europe. Following a successful debut at MPTS, Nikon is eager to return and further engage with the vibrant community of media producers, technology leaders, and content creators. Our joint booth with RED will feature hands-on demonstrations of our groundbreaking imaging technologies, including the latest in digital cameras, and lenses.”

Léa Rifai, marketing, Europe - Iron Mountain Media & Archive Services, added: “Being an exhibitor at MPTS is one of the most effective ways to position our brand at the heart of the industry while building valuable connections that drive real results. In my view, MPTS offers the best of both worlds: reconnecting with key customers and exploring groundbreaking solutions in media and entertainment.”

Further details about MPTS 2025 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.mediaproductionshow.com.