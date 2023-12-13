The Media Production & Technology Show and SMPTE have launched the Media Technology Conference.

Taking place alongside MPTS 2024 at Olympia, London on 15-16 May in a new conference suite, the event will bring together senior leaders and experts from across technology, broadcast, and innovation for two days of networking and knowledge sharing. It is being co-produced by MPTS and Broadcast owner Media Business Insight and SMPTE, and free to attend but with spaces reserved for senior technology leaders only.

The two days will include a curated conference programme, featuring a mix of keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops and technology business insights. Topics will include emerging technologies, AI in media, cloud for live production, IP workflows, virtual production, security, skills, sustainability, and more.

More information on the conference can be found here.

Charlotte Wheeler, MPTS event director, said, “The broadcast industry is at the forefront of technological innovation, whether that is in live sports broadcasting, the use of AI, remote production, virtual studios, post-production editing or sound remixing. As the UK’s largest industry tradeshow, we want to provide a platform to bring together the most senior technology professionals who are leading this change to explore the latest trends and innovations, as well as plan for the future. Partnering with SMPTE UK will ensure the programme focuses on the most cutting-edge technology topics and the event attracts senior attendees from around the world.”

John Ellerton, chair of SMPTE UK added, “The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is delighted to partner again with MBI for what promises to be a very exciting 2024 Media Technology Conference. We’re bringing the best of the global SMPTE community to London to share knowledge and insight with senior leaders in the UK and the European media industry. And by hosting this as part of MPTS 2024, this is certain to be the most successful SMPTE UK conference ever.”

The Media Production Technology Show returns in May after a record breaking 10,000+ visitors in 2023. It will provide over 250+ hours of exclusive and free-to-attend sessions across six theatres, with registration set to open in January. You can register your interest by clicking here now.