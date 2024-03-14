The Media Production & Technology Show has revealed the first speakers on the seminar programme for its 2024 show.

Taking place on 15-16 May 2024 in the iconic Grand Hall at Olympia London, the show will host more than 300 speakers across eight theatres, featuring keynote presentations, masterclasses, panel discussions and educational sessions.

The full seminar programme with all the confirmed speakers to date, is available at https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/2024-programme.

This year there is a special focus on disruptive and interactive technologies, including the huge impact and potential impact on the industry of AI and GenAI.

New for 2024 is the AI Forum, which looks at the impact of AI on the industry, including on the art of storytelling in production, the impact of AI on the workforce and how GenAI can be used ethically and legally.

The Keynote Theatre at Media Production & Technology Show presents a host of industry leaders who will share their successes and visions for the future. One of the highlight sessions this year sees the production team behind Mr Bates v The Post Office sharing how the story was told and the impact it has had since broadcast.

Other speakers in the Keynote Theatre include Sam McAlister and Philip Martin, who will be joining Ria Hebden to discuss Scoop, which will be released on Netflix next month.

The Technology theatre at the Media Production & Technology Show includes interviews, hosted by gender diversity group Rise, with pioneering female tech executives. These include Zoe Kennedy from BBC Technology & Media Operations. Other standout sessions at the Technology theatre include AV-focused sessions such as ’What does AV want from Broadcast?’ and ’AV Convergence’, which is being held in conjunction with QEII, London College of Fashion, Tate Museums and Big Purple Group, and is being hosted by AV Magazine.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Production Theatre includes a range of informative sessions providing insight into this burgeoning area of production. Pixotope return as sponsor with a case study on the growing impact of in-game advertising on broadcast ROI and a look at how universities are pioneering virtual production.

White Light will look at how virtual production can elevate traditional broadcast coverage for the upcoming election seasons, and Virtual Pixels Consulting, Framestore, Neutral Human and Mo-Cap will be looking at how to integrate virtual production into traditional filmmaking.

The Post-Production Theatre brings an assortment of insightful VFX, grading and editors masterclasses and case studies to visitors of the Media Production & Technology Show 2024. These include The Gallows Pole Masterclass with Broadcast Tech Award winning colourist Paul Harrison, and an In Conversation session with film editor Paul Machliss (The IT Crowd, Spaced, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver).

The Audio Theatre will see BAFTA and Oscar winning sound designer Johnnie Burn on the Audio Theatre keynote, discussing The Zone of Interest. There will also be audio case study sessions including Vaudeville Sound’s Kate Bronze and Sophie Alice Davis talking about the outstanding audio on WW2: Tales from the Frontline.

The Production Theatre gives visitors the chance to learn about the latest equipment and best practice for a variety of production genres. This year’s line-up features sessions around content, including an In Conversation session with Marcel Theroux discussing his career and The Playboy Bunny Murders, and a Mastering the art of documentaries session with Emmy nominated Adam Luria.

As well as all the dedicated content areas with seminars running throughout both days of the Media Production & Techology Show 2024, sustainability organisation albert will also be running a ’Sustainability Series’ of discussions, with sessions in the keynote, production, technology, VP and post theatres.

Registration for MPTS 2024 is now open here.

Event director Charlotte Wheeler said: “As we head towards our 7th edition of MPTS, we are delighted to once again deliver an unparalleled seminar programme for the industry. In what has been an incredibly difficult year for the market, which continues to affect many businesses and freelancers, we want to remind everyone that the programming we bring to you, is entirely free to attend.

“The insights, information and education on offer, is the biggest free programme of media content in the UK, and it is a programme that we are proud to offer to our community. Coupling the seminar programme with an exhibition of over 250 suppliers to the industry - makes for an exciting & compelling 2 days at London Olympia. I hope to see you there.”