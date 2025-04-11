Accedo has launched an XR consultancy, aiming to support content providers, broadcasters and rights holders with creating their own extended reality streaming experiences.

The consultancy will assist with building, testing and deploying XR streaming experiences, and comes after Accedo partnered with Qualcomm and HBS to launch the XR Sports Alliance to promote its use in the sector last year. It hopes to reduce time and cost to market, and help partners with its Xtend solution framework for XR.

Lucy Trang Nguyen, business development director for emerging technologies at Accedo, commented: “With XR gaining momentum as the next frontier for media distribution, broadcasters and rights holders need clarity on where it fits in their roadmap. Our XR consulting offering combines Accedo’s deep video expertise and market insights from our strategic position alongside leading tech players.

“We help navigate the shift—from defining XR strategy and monetization models to exploring AI-driven engagement and immersive formats. It’s about moving fast, testing smart, and building experiences ready for scale.”