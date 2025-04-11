New model includes same sensor as the Ursa Cine 12K released last year

Blackmagic has launched the Pyxis 12K digital film camera.

Using the same 12K RGBW sensor as the Ursa Cine 12K revealed in 2024, the Pyxis 12K includes 16 stops of dynamic range along with dual CFexpress media recorders, 10G Ethernet and Blackmagic Cloud global sync in a customisable body. It will be available from July for $4,995 (£3,821 at time of writing).

It can also be combined with the newly released Pyxis Pro Handle and Pro Grip, for use as a run-and-gun camera in broadcast or documentaries.

The Pyxis features a large full frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032 or 12288 x 8040. This lets customers shoot with a shallow depth of field or use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a true cinematic look. In addition, the dynamic range with high performance sensor provides low noise images in all lighting conditions, and the Pyxis lets customers shoot up to 112 fps.

Blackmagic Pyxis 12K Features 36 x 24mm full frame RGBW 12K 12288 x 8040 sensor. Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and 9K Super 35 for creating cinematic content. Multi scale RGBW sensor for capturing 12K, 8K or 4K at the full sensor size. Choice of models with L-Mount, PL or locking EF lens mounts. Records full resolution up to 40 fps or 112 fps at 8K. Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen. Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies. Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording. 10G Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming. Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF. Optional Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor. Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay. Professional mini XLR input with 48 volt phantom power. Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, X and more. High capacity BP-U series batteries.

Users can choose between L-Mount, EF or PL lenses. The L-Mount model works with the latest full frame lenses from Leica, Panasonic and Sigma but can also accommodate lens adapters. The EF model lets operators use high quality photographic lenses they already own from DSLRs or Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras, while the PL model works with professional cinema lenses from Zeiss, ARRI, Cooke and more without needing an adapter.

“Since the introduction of the Blackmagic Pyxis 6K, we’ve been working hard to make our amazing RGBW sensor from the Ursa Cine available to even more customers,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We have redesigned the electronics and processing to be able to handle the massive sensor and we think customers are going to love shooting incredible large format images in 4K, 8K and now 12K. We are really excited to offer this sensor in the flexible Pyxis design that has been so popular with our customers,”