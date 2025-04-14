Zero Density has introduced a “template-based” graphics workflow to its Lino platform.

This allows users to create and control virtual studios, AR and XR through templates, in addition to on-air graphics, in one platform. These can be 2D or 3D, or virtual, without switching between separate platforms.

The new workflow has been added to Lino, which was first launched at NAB 2024, and is available to the public now.

In addition, Zero Density’s Reality5 virtual production platform is integrated into the platform, allowing for state awareness in AR graphics, which means more dynamic, automated transitions in AR are possible, with less of a load on operators. It also allows operators to take advantage of Unreal Engine 5 without the need for prior training with game engines.