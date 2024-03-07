Nikon has agreed a deal to acquire Red Digital Cinema, pursuant to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with its founder James Jannard and president Jarred Land.

Jannard founded Red in 2005, and it has since become a key part of the digital cinema camera market. It began with the 4K Red One camera in 2006, and has since created the V-Raptor [X] and V-Raptor XL [X] systems, the flagship DSMC3 generation systems and the first available large format global shutter cinema cameras. Their products have recently been used on the likes of Mank, Squid Game, Hacks, Navalny, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Deepest Breath.

Nikon stated that the acquisition has been reached due to the company’s “mutual desires…to meet the customers’ needs and offer exceptional user experiences that exceed expectations.” The pair now aim to develop, “distinctive products in the professional digital cinema camera market,” with Nikon aiming to “expand” the digital cinema camera market.