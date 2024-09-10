The AI-enabled platform enables live video pipelines to run on the same infrastructure as AI and access a range of third-party AI services

NVIDIA has released a software-defined, AI-enabled platform called NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, which it believes will “revolutionise live media and video pipelines”.

Holoscan for Media makes it possible for live media and video pipelines to run on the same infrastructure as AI. This enables live productions to access AI applications from a range of developers on repurposable, NVIDIA-accelerated, commercial off-the-shelf hardware.

These applications cover features such as AI captioning, live graphics, vision mixing, playout server, encode, decode, transcode, multiviewer and Networked Media Open Specifications (NMOS) controller. More applications are being made available over the coming months.

Developers can use Holoscan for Media to streamline delivery to customers. The ecosystem of partners available to live productions through Holoscan for Media includes Beamr, Harmonic, Pebble, Qvest, RAVEL, RT Software, Speechmatics and Spicy Mango.

Holoscan for Media is an IP-based platform built on industry standards and common application programming interfaces, to ensure interoperability and manageability, and perform reliably in live production environments.

Sharon Carmel, CEO of Beamr, said: “The Holoscan for Media platform leverages the powerful integration of live video and AI. This integration, accelerated by NVIDIA computing, aligns naturally with Beamr’s advanced video technology and products. We are confident that our Holoscan for Media application will significantly enhance media pipelines performance by optimizing 4K p60 Live video streams with high efficiency.”

Christophe Ponsart, executive vice president and generative AI practice co-lead of Qvest, added: “NVIDIA is laying the foundation for software-defined broadcast, enhancing live media with expansive compute capabilities and a developer-friendly ecosystem. This level of local compute, alongside NVIDIA’s powerful developer tools, empowers Qvest as a technology partner and integrator to rapidly innovate, using our deep industry expertise and customer relationships to make a meaningful impact.”

David Agmen-Smith, director of product at Speechmatics, said: “Speechmatics is delighted to extend our collaboration with NVIDIA and become the first speech-to-text provider on Holoscan for Media. The combination allows lightning-quick and highly accurate captions to be broadcast with incredible ease.”