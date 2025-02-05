Media storage specialist Perifery has announced the acquisition of Pixitmedia.

Perifery said the acqusition will elevate its ”media-centric storage and AI-enabled workflows”, and enable it to support numerous media asset management systems, broadening the company’s reach across the media and entertainment sector.

Pixitmedia is designed for distributed workloads, enabling simultaneous editing, secured content sharing, and access to files across global locations, while preventing data loss and unauthorised access.

It’s the second recent acquisition of a storage company by Perifery, which two years ago also acquired Object Matrix.

Dave Zabrowski, chief executive officer at Perifery owner DataCore, said: “With the acquisition of Pixitmedia, we continue to deliver against Perifery’s vertical-focused competitive growth strategy in media and entertainment. Perifery will now empower media and entertainment professionals with AI-enriched content ingestion, high-performance file systems, and scalable archive capabilities. By integrating Pixitmedia’s innovative technologies into our complementary end-to-end solutions, we are driving transformative efficiency across the entire media landscape.”

Ben Lever, co-founder and business line leader of Pixitmedia, added: “By integrating our expertise in high-performance file-based technology enabling media workloads with Perifery’s object-based media archival solutions, we are redefining the possibilities for media workflows. This strategic acquisition enables us to provide unparalleled value to our customers in media and entertainment, equipping them with innovative, end-to-end workflow solutions that seamlessly scale to meet their evolving creative and post-production demands. Our focus remains on empowering media professionals to push the boundaries of their craft while optimizing efficiency and productivity in their workflows.”