Perifery has partnered with IT workflow solutions provider ERA to offer a fully managed cloud service for ERA customers.

Perifery’s Object Matrix platform, which is designed for media workflows, comes with asset management, analytics, and file system, and is integrated into Avid and Adobe workflows. The integration enables ERA to provide cloud-based archive and back-up services with specific media functionality.

Peter Watling, senior sales director, EMEA, Perifery, said: “With the ever-increasing need to ensure content is secure, protected, and easily accessible, it is critical for any company to have access to the most cutting-edge services that offer highly available archive and backup workflows that are also cost-effective. The new service provided by ERA based on Object Matrix redefines how cloud storage can be utilised by any organisation, offering seamless integrations, and unrivalled access without being prohibitive to use.”

Sean Baker, managing director at ERA, adds: “We’re excited to team up with Perifery and offer a media-based cloud storage service with unparalleled scalability, availability, and security. Combining Perifery’s decades of data management experience with our expert support, deep industry knowledge, and highly skilled engineers will help elevate M&E storage workflows to new levels of efficiency.”