The studios want to review the existing planning consent that’s already in place, in response to a reduction in global content production and rising construction costs

Pinewood Group has announced a public consultation on the expansion of Pinewood Studios.

The expansion and investment would incorporate additional film stages and production facilities alongside the development of a data centre.

David Conway, chief executive officer, Pinewood Group said: “We are a dynamic business in a fast-moving industry, and we are committed to invest in the ongoing expansion of Pinewood Studios. The reduction in global content production, combined with rising construction costs and business rates, triggered a review of our existing planning consent and we believe the revised proposals provide a credible alternative.”

A period of local public consultation runs 25-27 February to begin community dialogue about the development options for the site.