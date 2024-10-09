Pinewood Studios will launch an Indie Film Hub in summer 2025.

It is a new offering, including sound stages, production offices and ancillary areas such as workshop space, that will exclusively support filmmakers in the UK who are taking advantage of the UK’s newly introduced Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC). It will also include support services and packages specifically designed for lower budget, independent films.

Filmmakers will have access to the various services on the Pinewood plot, from camera hire to drone photography to post-production. Independent producers will also be welcome to use the “Prep Den” to develop their projects before being green-lit. The facility will be serviced by 100% renewable energy sources and available to film productions with budgets that sit within the IFTC framework from summer next year.

This comes after the studio announced that it would close it’s TV department in summer 2025, which has inspired a petition to save the facilities and Broadcast Tech understands has put around 10 employees into consultation. It is unconfirmed whether the Indie Film Hub will be taking over these facilities, with Pinewood telling Broadcast Tech that there are a number of options for the hub on its site.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who visited Pinewood Studios to launch the new hub, said: “Pinewood’s new state-of-the-art facility will be a huge boost for the UK’s indie filmmakers, offering first-rate infrastructure and on-site expertise to bring more British productions to the big screen.

“Together with our new indie film tax relief, we are delivering targeted investment and support for the UK’s world-leading screen industries, designed to inspire more award-winning storytelling, help drive economic growth and strengthen Britain’s competitive advantage in a fierce global market.”

David Conway, CEO of Pinewood Group, added: “UK film production is at the heart of Pinewood and Shepperton Studios’ DNA, and our aim with the new Pinewood Indie Film Hub is to further catalyse the independent film sector in the UK, boosting creativity and attracting further investment into the UK. In this highly competitive global market, we welcome the new IFTC and feel it is going to further consolidate the UK’s leading position in the screen industries.”

Ben Roberts, BFI chief executive, commented: “Pinewood’s new studio space and access to high-level production facilities specifically for filmmakers who are now going to be able to make new films here in the UK through the new Independent Film Tax Credit for UK films, is great news for the UK industry. It will also further bolster the UK’s global reputation for making great home-grown films and create opportunities to grow our talent in front of and behind the camera.”

Cllr Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “Buckinghamshire is one of the most filmed and film friendly counties in the UK with Pinewood at its heart. Pinewood’s new independent film hub will bring more productions to our wealth of unique locations across our county.”