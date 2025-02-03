The localisation specialist is now on the approved list of vendors production companies can use to package and distribute content on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has added localisation company Zoo Digital to its list of Preferred Fulfilment Vendors.

It means Zoo Digital is now among the approved list of vendors production companies can use to digitally package and distribute content on Amazon Prime Video.

Zoo Digital works with a network of more than 12,000 freelancers on localisation, using its cloud-based platforms – ZOOsubs, ZOOdubs, and ZOOstudio – to provide subtitling, dubbing, and metadata localisation.

Syed Ahmed, head of international business development at Zoo Digital, said: “We’re proud to be named a Preferred Fulfilment Vendor for Amazon Prime Video. This is a great recognition of our work to help content creators and distributors share their stories with audiences worldwide. We’ve always focused on delivering high-quality, efficient localisation services, and we’re excited to continue working closely with Amazon Prime Video to support their growing global content catalogue.”