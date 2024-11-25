The Awards took place at Troxy on 19 November
Gender diversity advocacy group Rise has announced the winners for this year’s Rise Awards.
The Awards consists of 14 categories, with the winners revealed at Troxy in London last week. Rise also presented a special recognition Award and the Rise Woman of the Year Award.
As well as the in-person event, the ceremony was streamed on the Rise YouTube channel.
Rise Founder and CEO, Sadie Groom, said: “Now in its fifth year, the Rise Awards continues to go from strength to strength. The 2024 ceremony at Troxy was the culmination of a challenging task for our judging panel, selecting this year’s winners from an exceptionally high calibre of nominees. Congratulations to all those that took home an award, we feel privileged to champion the talents of these inspirational women and diversity advocates.”
The 2024 Rise Awards winners are:
Woman of the Year Award - Sponsored by Zixi
● Megan Mauck, Senior Vice President of Media Operations, NBCUniversal
Rise Special Recognition Award
● Lesley McGilp, General Manager of Sign Language Translation (SLT) and Access Services, Red Bee Media
Technical Operations Award - Sponsored by Vizrt
● Gina McClifty, DoubleTake Sports
Product Innovation Award - Sponsored by Clear-Com
● Melissa Davanzo, Paramount Global
Business Operations Award
● Kahleah Webb, EMG / Gravity Media
Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by SMPTE
● Amy Woods, Southampton Solent University
Marketing Award
● Carlie Bonavia & Gisele Santos, Moments Lab
R&D Engineer Award - Sponsored by Red Bee Media
● Dagmar Driesnack, Rohde & Schwarz
Advocate of the Year Award - Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery
● Thomas Pearson, Bitmovin
Influencer Award - Sponsored by Disguise
● Jenny Priestley, TVBEurope
Project Management or Delivery Award - Sponsored by Iron Mountain Media & Archive Services
● Bobby Warner, BT Media & Broadcast
Sales Award - Sponsored by Perifery
● Radhika Vora, Prime Focus Technologies
Production Support Engineer Award - Sponsored by Riedel Communications
● Lucy Moore, Hotcam
Rising Star Award - Sponsored by Harmonic
● Zoe Zropf, DoubleTake Sports
Business Leader Award - Sponsored by IBC
● Dara Urquhart, Red Bee Media
Company Award for Investment in Women - Sponsored by Ross Video
● BT Media & Broadcast
