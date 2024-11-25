The Awards took place at Troxy on 19 November

Gender diversity advocacy group Rise has announced the winners for this year’s Rise Awards.

The Awards consists of 14 categories, with the winners revealed at Troxy in London last week. Rise also presented a special recognition Award and the Rise Woman of the Year Award.

As well as the in-person event, the ceremony was streamed on the Rise YouTube channel.

Rise Founder and CEO, Sadie Groom, said: “Now in its fifth year, the Rise Awards continues to go from strength to strength. The 2024 ceremony at Troxy was the culmination of a challenging task for our judging panel, selecting this year’s winners from an exceptionally high calibre of nominees. Congratulations to all those that took home an award, we feel privileged to champion the talents of these inspirational women and diversity advocates.”

The 2024 Rise Awards winners are:

Woman of the Year Award - Sponsored by Zixi

●    Megan Mauck, Senior Vice President of Media Operations, NBCUniversal

 

Rise Special Recognition Award

●    Lesley McGilp, General Manager of Sign Language Translation (SLT) and Access Services, Red Bee Media

 

Technical Operations Award - Sponsored by Vizrt

●    Gina McClifty, DoubleTake Sports

 

Product Innovation Award - Sponsored by Clear-Com

●    Melissa Davanzo, Paramount Global

 

Business Operations Award

●    Kahleah Webb, EMG / Gravity Media

 

Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by SMPTE

●    Amy Woods, Southampton Solent University

 

Marketing Award

●    Carlie Bonavia & Gisele Santos, Moments Lab

 

R&D Engineer Award - Sponsored by Red Bee Media

●    Dagmar Driesnack, Rohde & Schwarz

 

Advocate of the Year Award - Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery

●    Thomas Pearson, Bitmovin

 

Influencer Award - Sponsored by Disguise

●    Jenny Priestley, TVBEurope

 

Project Management or Delivery Award - Sponsored by Iron Mountain Media & Archive Services

●    Bobby Warner, BT Media & Broadcast

 

Sales Award - Sponsored by Perifery

●    Radhika Vora, Prime Focus Technologies

 

Production Support Engineer Award - Sponsored by Riedel Communications

●    Lucy Moore, Hotcam

 

Rising Star Award - Sponsored by Harmonic

●    Zoe Zropf, DoubleTake Sports

 

Business Leader Award - Sponsored by IBC

●    Dara Urquhart, Red Bee Media

 

Company Award for Investment in Women - Sponsored by Ross Video

●    BT Media & Broadcast