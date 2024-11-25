The Awards took place at Troxy on 19 November

Gender diversity advocacy group Rise has announced the winners for this year’s Rise Awards.

The Awards consists of 14 categories, with the winners revealed at Troxy in London last week. Rise also presented a special recognition Award and the Rise Woman of the Year Award.

As well as the in-person event, the ceremony was streamed on the Rise YouTube channel.

Rise Founder and CEO, Sadie Groom, said: “Now in its fifth year, the Rise Awards continues to go from strength to strength. The 2024 ceremony at Troxy was the culmination of a challenging task for our judging panel, selecting this year’s winners from an exceptionally high calibre of nominees. Congratulations to all those that took home an award, we feel privileged to champion the talents of these inspirational women and diversity advocates.”