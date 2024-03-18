Jenn Anderson-Miller of Audiosocket discusses how to ensure AI is used responsibly, ethically, and has equitable outcomes for all

The integration of Artificial Intelligence into every facet of our lives is becoming increasingly prevalent, and the music industry is no exception. In just one year, generative AI has already changed the music industry forever.

As AI technologies continue to evolve, music companies find themselves at a crossroads, grappling with the decision of whether to embrace this technology or resist it.

I believe it is imperative for music companies to take a stand on their position regarding AI, as the implications of this decision extend far beyond the realm of mere innovation. Now is our opportunity to lead the charge forward, ethically, on our terms.

Before looking forward, however, it is important to look back. This is hardly the first technological innovation the music world has confronted. In the music industry, tech is the ultimate sidekick, shaping not only how music is created, produced, distributed, and consumed but also how artists connect with their audiences.

From the invention of the phonograph to the rise of streaming services, the history of the music industry is a testament to the transformative power of technological innovation.

Some might even say that AI-generated music is not the first time a computer has created musical notes. The synthesizer is a fixture of the musical creative process.

Like any disruptive technology, AI presents challenges, but we must remember that shying away isn’t an option.

If the past has taught us anything, it is that investing more time fighting it instead of investing in innovation and collaboration will merely delay inevitable outcomes, which will be less favorable than those in which we willingly participate.

So, how do we avoid the collision course we witnessed between tech innovators and the music industry when music was digitised?

First off, the ethical implications of AI in music cannot be ignored. AI has the capability to compose music, mimic the styles of renowned artists, and even generate entirely new pieces without human intervention. While this presents exciting opportunities for creativity and accessibility, it also raises concerns about the authenticity and integrity of musical expression and where this leaves ‘the humans’ who trained the AI

Music companies must confront these ethical dilemmas head-on and establish clear guidelines to ensure that AI is used responsibly, ethically, and has equitable outcomes for all.

At Audiosocket, we represent over 3,000 bands and artists worldwide, committed to fostering innovation that benefits all parties.

To ensure transparency and collaboration, we initiated an open forum for our artists to review and discuss our approach to working with AI technology companies.

In our new artist agreements, we outline how our company will engage with AI, distinguishing between traditional and generative categories.

With traditional AI, we use it to enhance efficiency in workflows, including beat matching, stemming, mastering, metadata tagging, and music discovery, without generating new compositions.

For generative AI, we will prioritise ethical and equitable opportunities, allowing artists to opt-in or opt-out based on their preferences.

Taking a proactive stance on AI empowers us to shape the industry’s future positively.

We embrace traditional AI to amplify creativity, improve efficiency, and broaden music’s reach.

Meanwhile, our approach to generative AI emphasises ethical responsibility and transparency, empowering artists to make informed decisions about their involvement.

As we navigate these emerging opportunities, we are committed to the core values of the art form. We strive to ensure that AI enriches rather than diminishes the beauty and diversity of music for generations to come.

So, are artists facing a loaded gun, or is this the dawn of a new era offering unprecedented creative possibilities? It is likely a mix of both.

However, by positioning themselves strategically, creators may find themselves more prolific than ever before, with exciting new financial models on the horizon.

Jenn Anderson-Miller is CEO and co-founder of music licensing and technology company, Audiosocket