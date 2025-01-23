The Colours Of Music AR lens translates music into colours and shapes, enabling the user to explore sound through a visual medium

Snapchat and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra have collaborated on an AR experience that aims to “bring music to life”.

Music is translated into colours and shapes, enabling the user to explore sound through a visual medium.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra says the collaboration diversifies the way young people engage with music, and creates accessibility for those who are hard of hearing.

The experience was developed by Snapchat’s Paris AR Studio and is accessible via the Colours Of Music AR lens in Snapchat.

This showcases a 3D AR representation of the notes played live by an instrument.

The experience is inspired by chromesthesia, which causes one sense to be experienced through another.

The lens enables users to scan an instrument using the Snapchat camera, to trigger the AR experience.

When the app detects musical notes, a visual structure emerges from the instrument to showcase a visual expression of the music.

Snapchat and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a free, live performance showcase the experience, from the Southbank Centre on 26 January (11am - 3pm), where three cellists will play a classical repertoire behind transparent AR mirrors.

The AR lens will be available on Snapchat from 26 January.

Ben Wymer, director of global brand experience at Snapchat said: “People love using Snapchat to message their closest friends and family and to engage with their favourite passion points - from fashion, to sport and music. We’re excited to partner with the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to see this AR experience create new ways for Snapchatters to enjoy live music.

“Whether you’re learning a string instrument and sharing progress updates with your friends, or you’re a professional sharing a new melody with your fans, the lens ignites imagination like never before. It’s as simple as scanning an instrument through Snapchat.”

Huw Davies, deputy managing director at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, adds: “We are delighted to partner with Snap Inc for this exciting new project. At a time when many orchestral music enthusiasts supplement the concert experience by furthering their music discovery online, this pioneering new experience from Snap Inc will do much to inspire journeys of music discovery for people at home, at college or during a music lesson.

“Our annual audience research last year revealed more than a third of adults (34%) viewed social media platforms as playing a key role to help them discover new music, and interest is growing in augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) music experiences. With this in mind, our Colours of Music collaboration with Snapchat will allow people to experience the wonder of sound in a whole new way.”