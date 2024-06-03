Production company Social Bull has opened its London studio to hire.

Located in Greenwich, the Creator Studio is 117 sq ft and designed for use by podcasts, live streams, and social content. It includes three 4K cameras, up to four Shure SM7B microphones, an in-house production engineer, and for the monthly rate it also includes live vision mixing. Its rates are £95 an hour, £550 per day, or £875 for a monthly 12 hours. More information can be found here.

Social Bull also specialises in production with sport organisations and brands, working with the likes of The FA, Six Nations, FIFA, Brentford FC, YouTube, and more. It created the popular Stephen Hendry’s Cue Tips YouTube channel, and spoke to the Broadcast Sport Podcast about the process behind that here.

Social Bull co-founder and head of content and production, Jack Beetlestone, said: “We are thrilled to launch our Creator Studio in Greenwich, London. After producing content in countless studios over the years, having a dedicated space of our own marks an exciting milestone for Social Bull.

“Our studio is designed with content creators and brands in mind, it’s perfect for filming podcasts, bespoke social content, livestreaming and more. Booking our studio also comes with complimentary access to our technical, production, and strategic expertise at no extra cost.

“We ensure that a dedicated team member is always available to guarantee the highest quality for your projects, with no hidden costs for crew or equipment. Your studio booking also comes with state-of-the-art 4K cameras, high-quality microphones, professional lighting, vision mixers, and all essential gear for a successful shoot. Plus, we offer free tea and coffee!

“We’re looking forward to welcoming content creators of all kinds to our new space in beautiful Greenwich.”