Sony has revealed some of the features that will be included in the Burano 2.0 firmware update.

The Burano was launched at IBC 2023, and is a part of the company’s CineAlta lineup, alongside the Venice camera and others.

Firmware update 2.0, which will be available in March 2025, will include new recording formats. These are a new 3.8K Full Frame crop that leverages nearly the entire sensor and can shoot up to 120 fps and a 1.9K mode that can shoot up to 240 fps, as well as the addition of 24.00 fps to X-OCN 16:9 imager modes and more.

It will also have a 1.8x de-squeeze setting as well as additional high frame rate (S & Q) modes, including up to 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, and 110 fps. It will also add proxy recording for 24.00 fps recording formats.

Monitoring and metadata improvements will include standardised SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVC[ii]. It adds breathing compensation and image stabilization metadata in X-OCN, time code and clip name metadata to SDI output. It will also have an improved on-screen display that places camera status information outside of the image and also includes View Finder Gamma Display Assist while using S-Log3 for monitoring.

24V output will be added to the PL Mount Voltage menu, and it adds compatibility with Focus/Iris/Zoom control for PL Mount lenses while using the BURANO’s optional GP-VR100 handgrip.

In addition, there will be several image output improvements, including enhanced image output when using the preset S-Log3 look or 3D User LUTs. Additionally, Version 2.0 will enhance Auto Focus performance when recording with the following frame rates: 23.98, 24, 25, and 29.97.

Other updates include additional exposure tools (High/Low Key) derived from the Venice camera system. It will also expand white balance memory presets from 3 to 8 and support Active/High Image Stabilization in Full-Frame crop 6K and Super 35 1.9K 16:9 imager modes.

In addition, Burano 2.0 will improve ease of use functionality with the ability to format media from the status screen as well as set CAM ID and Reel Number, which is standard for documentary and reality TV applications, and change the factory default frequency setting from 59.94 to 23.98p and will add a setting to “reset to factory defaults” setting.

Finally, Burano 2.0 will add live event and multicam functionality, including variable ND control from RCPs, improved camera control from Camera Remote SDK, and tally control for devices connected via LAN.